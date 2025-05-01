Which of the following is a common mistake made in putting together a new-venture team?
A
Selecting individuals with complementary skills
B
Including team members with similar backgrounds and skill sets
C
Choosing members who share the company's vision
D
Ensuring clear roles and responsibilities are defined
Understand the context of the question: The problem is asking about a common mistake made when forming a new-venture team. This involves understanding team dynamics and the importance of diversity in skills and backgrounds.
Analyze the options provided: The options include selecting individuals with complementary skills, including team members with similar backgrounds and skill sets, choosing members who share the company's vision, and ensuring clear roles and responsibilities are defined.
Identify the key concept: A strong new-venture team benefits from diversity in skills and backgrounds. Including team members with similar backgrounds and skill sets can lead to a lack of diverse perspectives, which is a common mistake.
Evaluate the other options: Selecting individuals with complementary skills, choosing members who share the company's vision, and ensuring clear roles and responsibilities are defined are all positive practices that contribute to a successful team.
Conclude that the correct answer is the option that highlights the mistake: Including team members with similar backgrounds and skill sets is the common mistake in this scenario.
