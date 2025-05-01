Which of the following best illustrates the application of conservatism in accounting?
A
Overstating assets to improve the appearance of the balance sheet
B
Recording inventory at the lower of cost or net realizable value
C
Recognizing anticipated gains from the sale of inventory before the sale occurs
D
Delaying the recognition of expenses until cash is paid
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of conservatism in accounting: Conservatism is a principle that guides accountants to choose the solution that results in lower profits or asset values when faced with uncertainty. This ensures that financial statements are not overly optimistic and reflect a cautious approach.
Analyze the options provided in the problem: Each option represents a different accounting practice. Conservatism emphasizes avoiding overstatement of assets or income and recognizing losses or expenses promptly.
Evaluate the first option: 'Overstating assets to improve the appearance of the balance sheet' contradicts the conservatism principle, as it inflates asset values and does not reflect caution.
Evaluate the second option: 'Recording inventory at the lower of cost or net realizable value' aligns with conservatism. This practice ensures that inventory is not overstated and reflects the lower value between its cost and the amount it can be sold for (net realizable value).
Evaluate the remaining options: 'Recognizing anticipated gains from the sale of inventory before the sale occurs' violates conservatism by prematurely recording income, and 'Delaying the recognition of expenses until cash is paid' defers expenses, which is not conservative. Therefore, the second option best illustrates the application of conservatism.
