Which of the following is an example of a partnership?
A
A government-owned public utility
B
A sole proprietorship run by a single individual
C
A law firm owned and operated by two attorneys sharing profits and losses
D
A corporation with shareholders and a board of directors
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a partnership: A partnership is a business structure where two or more individuals share ownership, profits, and losses. It is distinct from sole proprietorships, corporations, and government entities.
Analyze the first option: A government-owned public utility is not a partnership because it is owned and operated by the government, not by private individuals sharing profits and losses.
Analyze the second option: A sole proprietorship run by a single individual is not a partnership because it involves only one owner, whereas a partnership requires at least two owners.
Analyze the third option: A law firm owned and operated by two attorneys sharing profits and losses fits the definition of a partnership because it involves two individuals jointly owning and managing the business while sharing profits and losses.
Analyze the fourth option: A corporation with shareholders and a board of directors is not a partnership because it is a separate legal entity owned by shareholders, and its structure is governed by corporate laws rather than partnership agreements.
