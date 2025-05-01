Authority is shared between two supervisors in which of the following types of business structures?
A
Functional organization
B
Sole proprietorship
C
Matrix organization
D
Divisional organization
Understand the concept of business structures: Business structures define how authority, responsibilities, and communication are organized within a company. Common types include functional, sole proprietorship, matrix, and divisional organizations.
Review the characteristics of a matrix organization: In a matrix organization, authority is shared between two or more supervisors, typically combining functional and project-based management. Employees report to multiple managers depending on their role and tasks.
Compare the matrix organization to other structures: Functional organizations have a hierarchical structure with clear lines of authority within departments. Sole proprietorships are owned and managed by a single individual, with no shared authority. Divisional organizations group activities based on products, services, or geographic regions, with authority typically centralized within each division.
Identify the key feature of shared authority: The matrix organization is unique in its dual reporting structure, where employees may report to both a functional manager and a project manager, enabling collaboration across departments.
Conclude that the correct answer is matrix organization: Based on the shared authority characteristic, the matrix organization is the business structure where authority is shared between two supervisors.
