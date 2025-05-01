Which of the following is an ownership structure controlled by one or more stockholders?
A
Corporation
B
Limited liability company (LLC)
C
Sole proprietorship
D
Partnership
1
Understand the ownership structures provided in the options: Corporation, Limited Liability Company (LLC), Sole Proprietorship, and Partnership.
Recall that a Corporation is a legal entity that is separate from its owners (stockholders) and is controlled by one or more stockholders who own shares of the company.
Compare this to the other options: A Sole Proprietorship is owned and controlled by one individual, a Partnership is owned and controlled by two or more individuals, and an LLC is a hybrid structure that combines elements of corporations and partnerships but is not necessarily controlled by stockholders.
Identify that the key characteristic of a Corporation is its ownership by stockholders, which distinguishes it from the other structures.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Corporation' because it is the only structure explicitly controlled by one or more stockholders.
