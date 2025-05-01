When are business risks generally greatest for a business?
A
During the initial start-up phase
B
After achieving stable profitability
C
During periods of low competition
D
When the business is operating at full capacity
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of business risk: Business risk refers to the potential for a company to experience lower profits or even losses due to uncertainties in its operations or external environment.
Analyze the options provided: Each option represents a different phase or condition of a business's lifecycle or environment. Consider the characteristics of each phase and how they relate to risk.
Evaluate the initial start-up phase: During this phase, businesses often face high uncertainty, limited resources, unproven business models, and intense pressure to establish a market presence. These factors typically increase risk.
Assess the other options: After achieving stable profitability, risks are generally lower because the business has established operations and a steady revenue stream. During periods of low competition, risks are reduced as there is less pressure from competitors. When operating at full capacity, risks may arise from operational strain, but they are not as significant as during the start-up phase.
Conclude that the greatest business risks are generally during the initial start-up phase, as this is when the business faces the most uncertainty and challenges in establishing itself.
