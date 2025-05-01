Which of the following is NOT one of the five steps in the revenue recognition process under ASC 606?
A
Recognize revenue when (or as) the entity satisfies a performance obligation
B
Estimate future cash flows from the contract
C
Determine the transaction price
D
Identify the contract with a customer
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the revenue recognition process under ASC 606, which consists of five key steps. These steps are designed to ensure that revenue is recognized in a consistent and transparent manner.
Step 2: Review the five steps of ASC 606: (1) Identify the contract with a customer, (2) Identify the performance obligations in the contract, (3) Determine the transaction price, (4) Allocate the transaction price to the performance obligations, and (5) Recognize revenue when (or as) the entity satisfies a performance obligation.
Step 3: Compare the options provided in the question to the five steps of ASC 606. The options are: 'Recognize revenue when (or as) the entity satisfies a performance obligation,' 'Estimate future cash flows from the contract,' 'Determine the transaction price,' and 'Identify the contract with a customer.'
Step 4: Identify which option does not align with the five steps of ASC 606. Specifically, 'Estimate future cash flows from the contract' is not part of the revenue recognition process under ASC 606.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is 'Estimate future cash flows from the contract,' as it is not one of the five steps in the revenue recognition process under ASC 606.
Watch next
Master Revenue Recognition Principle with a bite sized video explanation from Brian