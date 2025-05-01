Which one of the following is NOT one of the five steps for recognizing revenue under the revenue recognition principle?
A
Determine the transaction price
B
Record cash receipts from customers
C
Identify the contract with a customer
D
Allocate the transaction price to performance obligations
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the revenue recognition principle, which is a framework for recognizing revenue in financial accounting. It ensures that revenue is recognized when it is earned and realizable, not necessarily when cash is received.
Learn the five steps of the revenue recognition process under the principle: (1) Identify the contract with a customer, (2) Identify the performance obligations in the contract, (3) Determine the transaction price, (4) Allocate the transaction price to the performance obligations, and (5) Recognize revenue when (or as) the entity satisfies a performance obligation.
Compare the options provided in the problem to the five steps of revenue recognition. The steps listed in the problem include: 'Determine the transaction price,' 'Identify the contract with a customer,' and 'Allocate the transaction price to performance obligations.' These are part of the five steps.
Analyze the option 'Record cash receipts from customers.' This is not part of the five steps for recognizing revenue under the revenue recognition principle. Recording cash receipts is a separate accounting activity related to cash flow, not revenue recognition.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Record cash receipts from customers,' as it does not align with the five steps of the revenue recognition principle.
