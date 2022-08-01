Retained Earnings and the BASE Formula

Alright Let's try this example right here during the current year, ACC Company had net income of 530,000 and paid dividends of $2 per share, the ending balance and retained earnings was 1,240,000. If the company had 100,000 shares of common stock issued and outstanding. What was the beginning balance in retained earnings? So notice they're asking us for the beginning balance. They must have given us the rest of the information in our base equation. So what's what's going on here is we're talking about this base equation where we have our beginning balance plus the additions to the account, minus subtractions to the account equals the ending balance. So how does that work out? Well we're gonna have this beginning balance right? Plus any net income. And this is how retained earnings works right minus any dividends and any net losses. But in this case we don't have any net losses. That's gonna equal our ending balance, right? That's how we would use our based formula to solve this equation. We would plug in what we know and solve for what we're looking for at the beginning balance. Another way we could set this up is to use a T. Account right? If we know RT account just like we did above we have a retained earnings T. Account. We would have our beginning balance as a credit. Then we would add any net income, we would subtract any dividends and then what's left over after all those numbers is our ending balance. So I usually like to use the t account because it's a little more visual of what's happening with the credits and the debits. But if you're more comfortable with the base formula and using the little algebraic function right there, go ahead and do it that way too. Right. So let's go ahead and solve this problem. They told us that we had net income of 530,000, so we have to look for what they did tell us. They told us net income is 530,000. I'm gonna put 5 30 K. For 530,000. And that dividends were $2 per share, right? They didn't tell us the total amount of dividends, they didn't just pay $2 they paid $2 per share and we see that we had 100,000 shares, so we'll need that information to figure out dividends, so we'll do that in a second. But what else did they they tell us? They told us the ending balance was 1,240,000. Right? So we know that our ending balance is going to be 1,240,000, which I'll put as 1 1,001,240 K. Right? The K. Being those three extra zeroes. So what else do we have? We need to figure out those dividends, right, if we figure out the dividends then we have three out of our four variables and we can solve for beginning balance. So are dividends they weren't given to us directly in total. What do we have? We had 100,000 shares that each received $2 as a dividend. So we're gonna have 200,000 in dividends. Right? So our subtraction from the account, we would subtract 200,000 here from dividends. Okay, so with that information we're just about ready to solve for our beginning balance. Right? We're solving for this beginning balance. So let's simplify. We've got beginning balance plus 5 30 minus 200. I should put that as a K. As well. Whoops. Oh boy. What happened here? One second. Okay -200K. That was more work than I expected. So it will get beginning balance plus 330 k equals 12 40 K. Right? We're just doing a little bit of algebra simplify. We're gonna subtract 3 30 K. From both sides and that'll leave us with our answer. So the beginning balance in the account Is gonna equal uh $910,000, right? $910,000 is the beginning balance in the account. So notice with the T-account we could have done the same thing right? We knew our net income was 530,000 are dividends were 200,000. And our ending balance was 1,240,000. Right? So with that information, well we could find what number do we need that would make this workout right? A number add 5 32. It minus 200 equals 12 40. So either way you do it, you can come up with the 910,000. That is our beginning balance, right? So either way that makes more sense to you, use that. Use the T account or the based formula to solve for that beginning balance. Cool. Alright, that's about it. Why don't you guys try the practice problem that's coming up?

