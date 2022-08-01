Sales Tax Payable:Total Cash Receipts

So sometimes a company doesn't keep track of the sales tax separately. They just make a reconciliation at the end of the month based on how much total cash they collected, they know what the sales tax percentage is, they know how much total cash they collected. So they use this formula in green, right here to back into the sales revenue, right? Remember the sales revenue? That's the amount of revenue the company actually earned, but they also collected a little extra cash which is supposed to go to the government. So here's our formula, we take the total cash receipts. So in this case they're not keeping track of just revenue, they're just counting all the cash that came in there, looking in the cash register and they say, hey, we collected this much cash and then at the end of the month they're gonna reconcile and make their journal entry for the liability for sales taxes. Okay, so they take their total cash receipts and divide by one plus the sales tax and that tells you what the sales revenue is. Okay, so one plus the sales tax, remember that has to be as a decimal? We have to treat this sales tax as a decimal. So it's gonna be like 1.08 or 1.1 or 1.03 depending on whatever the sales taxes. So let's go ahead and see uh in an example how this works, the state of colorado California imposes a 5% sales tax on all sales during the month of september total cash receipts at Colorado for Nya Ski shop were $210,000. Okay, So notice they told us total cash receipts, they didn't say they made this much in revenue. They said, okay, including the revenue and the sales tax we collected, it was a total of $210,000. Okay, So when we make our journal entry, we know that the cash collected, the debit is going to be $210,000 right? And we're gonna have revenue still, but it's not the total $210,000 because included in that is the sales tax. So we're gonna have revenue and we're gonna have the sales tax payable, but we have to figure out what each of those are. Right? We know the total amount of cash collected. Now, we need to split it up between the sales tax and the revenue. So let's use our formula over here, we have the sales revenue is gonna equal Total cash receipts of $210,000 divided by one plus the sales tax. So you should start to get uh comfortable with just seeing when we do one plus a percentage. To be able to say that this is gonna be 1.5, right? Cause it's 5% that's 50.5. So I want you guys to get comfortable with just doing one plus a percentage to just be able to say one point oh five. But just to see it, we would have one plus 0.5 right? Because that's the 5%. So that'd be 210,000 Divided by 1.05. Right? And you're gonna be doing one plus a percent throughout all your business classes. It's gonna come up really often. So you're gonna want to get comfortable with that. So 210,000 divided by 1.05. Well that comes out to 200,000. So that means that our sales revenue was 200,000. And you can confirm that the that off of that 200,000 if we did 200,000 times 5%. 200,000 times.05. Well there you go, you'd have the 10,000 that's in sales taxes. So 200,000 was our revenue. That means the sales taxes was the other 10,000. Right? So that should make sense. Right there. 200,000 and then 10,000 in the payable. And eventually that liability the sales tax payable is gonna go away when we give the extra cash to the government. So eventually we'll have another entry just like above where we debit the liability, the sales tax payable for the 10,000 and we'll credit cash for 10,000 when we pay the government. Cool. So this is another way they like to do this because it's a little trickier. It's a little more involved of a formula. But in the end it's not it's not so crazy. So let's go ahead and do some practice problems for sales tax payable and let's start that up in the next video.

