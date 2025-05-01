What is the first step in analyzing the effect of transactions when preparing journal entries?
A
Record the transaction in the general ledger
B
Determine the amount to be debited and credited
C
Identify the accounts affected by the transaction
D
Prepare the trial balance
Understand that journal entries are used to record the financial effects of transactions in accounting.
The first step in analyzing the effect of transactions is to identify the accounts affected by the transaction. This involves determining which accounts (e.g., assets, liabilities, equity, revenue, or expenses) are impacted.
Once the accounts are identified, classify them as either increasing or decreasing based on the nature of the transaction.
Determine the amount to be debited and credited for each account, ensuring that the accounting equation (Assets = Liabilities + Equity) remains balanced.
Record the transaction in the general ledger by preparing the journal entry, specifying the debit and credit amounts for the affected accounts.
