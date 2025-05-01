Why is it important to record a posting reference in the accounts payable ledger?
A
It increases the balance of accounts payable automatically.
B
It eliminates the need for reconciling subsidiary ledgers.
C
It allows for the calculation of interest on outstanding payables.
D
It provides a clear audit trail linking the ledger entry to the original journal entry.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of the accounts payable ledger: It is a subsidiary ledger that tracks individual creditor accounts and their balances, ensuring detailed records of transactions.
Recognize the importance of posting references: A posting reference links the ledger entry to the original journal entry, creating a clear audit trail for tracking and verifying transactions.
Consider the role of audit trails: Audit trails are essential for ensuring accuracy, accountability, and transparency in financial records, which is critical for both internal and external audits.
Evaluate the incorrect options: The accounts payable ledger does not automatically increase balances, eliminate reconciliation needs, or calculate interest on payables. These are not functions of posting references.
Conclude the correct answer: Recording a posting reference in the accounts payable ledger ensures a clear audit trail, which is vital for linking ledger entries to their corresponding journal entries and maintaining reliable financial records.
