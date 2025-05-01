When an individual deposits a check at the local bank, how should the bank record this transaction in its accounting records?
A
Debit Revenue; Credit Cash
B
Debit Cash; Credit Customer Deposits (Liability)
C
Debit Cash; Credit Revenue
D
Debit Customer Deposits (Liability); Credit Cash
1
Understand the nature of the transaction: When an individual deposits a check at the bank, the bank receives cash (or its equivalent) and incurs a liability to the customer, as the deposited funds are owed to the customer until withdrawn or used.
Identify the accounts involved: The two accounts affected are 'Cash' (an asset account) and 'Customer Deposits' (a liability account).
Determine the impact on the accounts: The bank's cash balance increases, so 'Cash' is debited. Simultaneously, the bank's liability to the customer increases, so 'Customer Deposits' is credited.
Apply the double-entry accounting principle: For every transaction, there must be at least one debit and one credit of equal amounts. In this case, debit 'Cash' and credit 'Customer Deposits' for the same amount.
Record the journal entry: The journal entry for this transaction would be: Debit 'Cash' (asset) and Credit 'Customer Deposits' (liability). This reflects the increase in the bank's cash and its obligation to the customer.
