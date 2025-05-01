When K applies for a life insurance policy on herself and submits the initial premium, which journal entry should be recorded in K's accounting records?
A
Debit Cash; Credit Insurance Revenue
B
Debit Prepaid Insurance; Credit Cash
C
Debit Insurance Expense; Credit Accounts Payable
D
Debit Insurance Payable; Credit Prepaid Insurance
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of the transaction: K is applying for a life insurance policy and submitting the initial premium. This payment represents a prepaid expense because the insurance coverage will be provided over a future period.
Identify the correct accounts involved: Prepaid Insurance is an asset account that represents the amount paid in advance for insurance coverage. Cash is reduced because the payment is made upfront.
Determine the journal entry: The initial premium payment decreases Cash (credit) and increases Prepaid Insurance (debit), reflecting the advance payment for future insurance coverage.
Analyze why other options are incorrect: For example, 'Debit Insurance Expense; Credit Accounts Payable' is incorrect because the payment is not an expense yet—it is prepaid. Similarly, 'Debit Cash; Credit Insurance Revenue' is incorrect because this transaction does not generate revenue.
Record the journal entry: Debit Prepaid Insurance to increase the asset account and Credit Cash to decrease the cash account, ensuring the accounting equation remains balanced.
Watch next
Master Journal Entries: Debits and Credits with a bite sized video explanation from Brian