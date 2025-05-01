Which of the following statements is true for both stocks and bonds?
A
They both represent ownership in a company.
B
They are both considered financial instruments traded in capital markets.
C
They both have voting rights in corporate decisions.
D
They both guarantee fixed periodic interest payments.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of stocks and bonds: Stocks represent ownership in a company, while bonds are debt instruments issued by a company or government to raise funds.
Analyze the statement 'They both represent ownership in a company': This is incorrect because only stocks represent ownership, while bonds do not.
Evaluate the statement 'They are both considered financial instruments traded in capital markets': This is correct because both stocks and bonds are traded in capital markets as financial instruments.
Assess the statement 'They both have voting rights in corporate decisions': This is incorrect because only stockholders typically have voting rights, not bondholders.
Review the statement 'They both guarantee fixed periodic interest payments': This is incorrect because bonds may guarantee interest payments, but stocks do not provide fixed periodic payments; instead, they may pay dividends based on company performance.
