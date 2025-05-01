Which of the following is NOT a true statement about business plans?
A
Business plans can help attract investors and secure financing.
B
Business plans are only required for publicly traded companies.
C
Business plans are used to outline a company's goals and strategies.
D
Business plans often include financial projections and market analysis.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of a business plan. A business plan is a document that outlines a company's goals, strategies, financial projections, and market analysis. It is used to guide the business and attract investors or secure financing.
Step 2: Analyze the statements provided in the problem. Each statement describes a characteristic or purpose of a business plan. Determine which statement does not align with the general understanding of business plans.
Step 3: Evaluate the statement 'Business plans are only required for publicly traded companies.' This is incorrect because business plans are not exclusive to publicly traded companies. They are useful for all types of businesses, including private companies and startups.
Step 4: Confirm the other statements. Statements such as 'Business plans can help attract investors and secure financing,' 'Business plans are used to outline a company's goals and strategies,' and 'Business plans often include financial projections and market analysis' are true and align with the purpose of a business plan.
Step 5: Conclude that the incorrect statement is 'Business plans are only required for publicly traded companies,' as business plans are beneficial and applicable to all businesses, regardless of their trading status.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian