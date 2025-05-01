Which statement best describes the role of a credit agency in accounting?
A
A credit agency prepares financial statements for public companies.
B
A credit agency manages the payroll and tax filings for businesses.
C
A credit agency evaluates the creditworthiness of individuals and organizations.
D
A credit agency audits the financial records of corporations.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of a credit agency: A credit agency is an organization that evaluates the creditworthiness of individuals and organizations. This means they assess the ability of a borrower to repay debt based on their financial history and other factors.
Eliminate incorrect options: Review each option provided in the question and determine if it aligns with the role of a credit agency.
Option 1: 'A credit agency prepares financial statements for public companies' - This is incorrect because preparing financial statements is typically the responsibility of the company's accounting department or external auditors.
Option 2: 'A credit agency manages the payroll and tax filings for businesses' - This is incorrect because payroll and tax filings are usually handled by the company's internal accounting team or outsourced to payroll service providers.
Option 4: 'A credit agency audits the financial records of corporations' - This is incorrect because auditing is performed by external or internal auditors, not credit agencies. Therefore, the correct answer is: 'A credit agency evaluates the creditworthiness of individuals and organizations.'
