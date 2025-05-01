Which of the following best describes how a credit card works from an accounting perspective?
A
A credit card immediately deducts funds from the user's bank account at the time of purchase.
B
A credit card allows users to borrow funds up to a certain limit, creating a liability that must be repaid to the issuing bank.
C
A credit card is used only for recording business expenses and does not involve any borrowing.
D
A credit card is a type of asset that increases the owner's equity with each use.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of a credit card: A credit card is a financial tool that allows users to borrow money up to a pre-approved limit. This borrowing creates a liability for the user, as the borrowed funds must be repaid to the issuing bank.
Analyze the options provided: Evaluate each statement to determine its accuracy based on the accounting perspective of how credit cards function.
Option 1: 'A credit card immediately deducts funds from the user's bank account at the time of purchase.' This describes a debit card, not a credit card, as credit cards do not directly deduct funds from a bank account.
Option 3: 'A credit card is used only for recording business expenses and does not involve any borrowing.' This is incorrect because credit cards are not limited to business expenses and involve borrowing funds.
Option 4: 'A credit card is a type of asset that increases the owner's equity with each use.' This is incorrect because a credit card creates a liability, not an asset, and does not increase owner's equity. The correct answer is the second option, which accurately describes the borrowing and liability aspect of credit cards.
