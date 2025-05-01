The value of doing a weighted competitive strength assessment is to:
A
Quantitatively compare a company's key success factors against its competitors.
B
Calculate the total assets of a company.
C
Determine the exact market share of each competitor.
D
Forecast future stock prices based on past performance.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a weighted competitive strength assessment: It is a tool used to quantitatively compare a company's key success factors against its competitors.
Identify the key success factors relevant to the industry or market. These factors could include product quality, customer service, market share, innovation, etc.
Assign weights to each key success factor based on their importance to the company's competitive position. The weights should sum to 1 (or 100%).
Evaluate the company and its competitors on each key success factor, assigning scores based on performance. Scores are typically on a scale, such as 1 to 10.
Calculate the weighted score for each competitor by multiplying the score for each key success factor by its assigned weight and summing the results. This provides a quantitative comparison of competitive strength.
