Step 1: Understand the context of the question. The problem is asking about a tool used in risk management, which is a concept related to identifying, assessing, and prioritizing risks in business operations.
Step 2: Analyze the options provided: 'risk matrix,' 'income statement,' 'trial balance,' and 'depreciation schedule.' Consider which of these tools is specifically designed for risk management.
Step 3: Recall the definition of each term: A 'risk matrix' is a tool used to evaluate and prioritize risks based on their likelihood and impact. An 'income statement' is a financial report showing revenues and expenses over a period. A 'trial balance' is a summary of all ledger accounts to ensure debits equal credits. A 'depreciation schedule' tracks the allocation of asset costs over time.
Step 4: Match the correct tool to the context of risk management. Among the options, the 'risk matrix' is explicitly designed for assessing and managing risks, making it the most relevant choice.
Step 5: Confirm your understanding by reviewing the purpose of a risk matrix and ensuring it aligns with the concept of risk management.
