Which of the following best describes the objectives of business promotions?
A
To reduce production costs
B
To increase sales and market share
C
To prepare financial statements
D
To comply with tax regulations
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: Business promotions are activities undertaken by a company to enhance its visibility, attract customers, and boost sales. The objective is typically tied to marketing and sales strategies rather than financial reporting or compliance.
Analyze each option provided: Evaluate whether each option aligns with the purpose of business promotions. For example, reducing production costs is more related to operational efficiency, not promotions.
Focus on the correct answer: Business promotions aim to increase sales and market share by attracting new customers, retaining existing ones, and creating brand awareness.
Eliminate irrelevant options: Preparing financial statements and complying with tax regulations are accounting and legal functions, not objectives of business promotions.
Conclude with the correct understanding: The primary objective of business promotions is to increase sales and market share, as this directly supports the growth and profitability of the business.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Qualitative Characteristics with a bite sized video explanation from Brian