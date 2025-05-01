Where can you set default payment terms for an individual vendor in an accounting system?
A
In the customer master record
B
In the company-wide payment terms configuration
C
In the vendor master record
D
In the general ledger account settings
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of payment terms: Payment terms define the conditions under which a vendor expects to receive payment for goods or services. These terms are typically set to ensure clarity in financial transactions.
Identify the purpose of the vendor master record: The vendor master record is a centralized repository in an accounting system that stores all relevant information about a specific vendor, including payment terms, contact details, and tax information.
Recognize why payment terms are set in the vendor master record: Payment terms for an individual vendor are specific to that vendor and need to be customized based on the agreement with the vendor. The vendor master record allows for this customization.
Differentiate between other options: The customer master record is used for customer-specific information, not vendors. Company-wide payment terms configuration applies to general settings for all vendors but does not allow individual customization. General ledger account settings are used for financial accounts, not vendor-specific details.
Conclude that the correct location to set default payment terms for an individual vendor is in the vendor master record, as it provides the flexibility to tailor terms to the specific vendor's needs.
