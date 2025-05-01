Which of the following statements about numerical information in business is correct?
A
Numerical information helps managers make informed decisions by providing measurable data.
B
Numerical information is always more reliable than qualitative information, regardless of context.
C
Numerical information in business is rarely used in financial accounting reports.
D
Numerical information is only useful for external stakeholders and not for internal decision-making.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of numerical information in business. Numerical information provides measurable data that helps managers make informed decisions. It is a key component in financial accounting and decision-making processes.
Step 2: Evaluate the reliability of numerical information versus qualitative information. While numerical data is often reliable, its reliability depends on the context and the accuracy of the data collection methods. Qualitative information can also be valuable in certain situations.
Step 3: Assess the use of numerical information in financial accounting reports. Numerical information is a fundamental part of financial accounting, as it is used to prepare financial statements, analyze performance, and comply with regulatory requirements.
Step 4: Consider the utility of numerical information for internal and external stakeholders. Numerical information is crucial for both internal decision-making (e.g., budgeting, forecasting) and external reporting (e.g., financial statements for investors).
Step 5: Identify the correct statement based on the analysis. The correct statement is that numerical information helps managers make informed decisions by providing measurable data, as it is essential for both internal and external purposes in business.
