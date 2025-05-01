In what way are projects and typical business activities similar?
A
Both require the allocation of resources to achieve specific objectives.
B
Both involve unique, non-repetitive tasks.
C
Both are exempt from organizational planning and control.
D
Both are always temporary and have a defined end date.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question by identifying the key terms: 'projects' and 'typical business activities.' These terms refer to different types of organizational efforts, but the question seeks similarities between them.
Analyze the options provided. Each option describes a characteristic that could potentially apply to both projects and typical business activities. Evaluate each option carefully.
Option 1: 'Both require the allocation of resources to achieve specific objectives.' This is a valid similarity because both projects and business activities involve resource allocation to meet goals.
Option 2: 'Both involve unique, non-repetitive tasks.' Consider whether typical business activities, which often include routine operations, can be classified as unique and non-repetitive. This may not apply universally.
Option 3: 'Both are exempt from organizational planning and control.' This is unlikely to be true, as both projects and business activities typically require planning and control within an organization. Option 4: 'Both are always temporary and have a defined end date.' Projects are temporary by nature, but typical business activities are often ongoing. This option may not apply to both.
Watch next
Master Business Organization with a bite sized video explanation from Brian