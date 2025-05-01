Which of the following generally is NOT a goal of a business budget?
A
To assist in planning future operations
B
To ensure the business pays the lowest possible taxes
C
To provide a basis for performance evaluation
D
To coordinate activities across different departments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of a business budget: A business budget is a financial plan that helps organizations allocate resources, plan for future operations, and set financial goals.
Analyze the options provided in the question: Each option represents a potential goal of a business budget. Evaluate whether each aligns with the typical objectives of budgeting.
Recognize that budgeting is primarily focused on planning, coordination, and performance evaluation: Budgets are tools for managing resources effectively, ensuring departments work together, and assessing whether financial goals are met.
Identify the option that does not align with budgeting goals: Paying the lowest possible taxes is not a primary goal of budgeting. Tax planning is a separate financial activity that may involve strategies outside the scope of budgeting.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'To ensure the business pays the lowest possible taxes,' as this is not generally considered a goal of a business budget.
Watch next
Master Business Organization with a bite sized video explanation from Brian