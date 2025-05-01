The money you earn hourly for your time and effort at work is called your:
A
Dividends
B
Retained Earnings
C
Wages
D
Net Sales
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of wages: Wages refer to the money earned by an individual for their time and effort at work, typically calculated on an hourly, daily, or weekly basis.
Differentiate wages from other financial terms: Dividends are payments made to shareholders from a company's profits, retained earnings are profits kept by a company for reinvestment, and net sales represent the revenue from sales after deductions like returns and discounts.
Identify the correct term based on the definition provided: The money earned hourly for work aligns with the definition of wages.
Review the options provided in the problem: Compare each term to the definition of wages to ensure the correct choice is made.
Confirm the answer: Based on the explanation, the correct term for money earned hourly for work is 'Wages'.
Watch next
Master Net Sales:Sales Discounts (Gross Method) with a bite sized video explanation from Brian