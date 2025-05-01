Which of the following best describes 'Net Sales' in financial accounting?
A
Total cash received from customers before any deductions
B
Money you make from working at your job
C
The amount of profit earned after all expenses are deducted
D
Total revenue from sales minus returns, allowances, and discounts
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the term 'Net Sales': In financial accounting, 'Net Sales' refers to the total revenue generated from sales after accounting for any deductions such as returns, allowances, and discounts.
Identify the components of Net Sales: These include (1) Total Revenue from Sales, (2) Sales Returns, (3) Sales Allowances, and (4) Sales Discounts.
Apply the formula for Net Sales: Net Sales = Total Revenue from Sales - Sales Returns - Sales Allowances - Sales Discounts.
Clarify the purpose of each deduction: (1) Sales Returns are refunds for returned goods, (2) Sales Allowances are price reductions for defective or damaged goods, and (3) Sales Discounts are reductions offered for early payment or other incentives.
Review the options provided and match the correct description: The correct answer is 'Total revenue from sales minus returns, allowances, and discounts,' as it aligns with the definition and formula for Net Sales.
