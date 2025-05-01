Wages earned over the course of a year are a worker's:
A
Retained earnings
B
Operating expenses
C
Gross income
D
Net sales
Understand the concept of 'Gross Income': Gross income refers to the total earnings a worker receives before any deductions such as taxes, insurance, or retirement contributions. It is the starting point for calculating net income.
Clarify why 'Retained Earnings' is incorrect: Retained earnings are profits that a company keeps after paying dividends to shareholders. This term applies to businesses, not individual workers.
Clarify why 'Operating Expenses' is incorrect: Operating expenses are costs incurred by a business to maintain its operations, such as rent, utilities, and salaries. This term does not apply to individual earnings.
Clarify why 'Net Sales' is incorrect: Net sales refer to a company's revenue after deducting returns, allowances, and discounts. This term is unrelated to individual wages.
Conclude that 'Gross Income' is the correct answer: Wages earned over the course of a year represent the worker's gross income, as it is the total amount earned before any deductions.
