As the owner of your account, managing your money is ______ responsibility.
A
your
B
your accountant's
C
the bank's
D
the government's
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by analyzing the question to understand the context. The question is asking about who holds the primary responsibility for managing money in an account.
Step 2: Consider the options provided: 'your', 'your accountant's', 'the bank's', and 'the government's'. Evaluate each option based on the principle of personal financial responsibility.
Step 3: Recall the concept of personal accountability in financial accounting. As the owner of the account, you are ultimately responsible for managing your money, even if you seek advice or services from accountants or banks.
Step 4: Eliminate incorrect options. While accountants, banks, and governments may play roles in financial management or regulation, they do not hold the primary responsibility for an individual's account.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is 'your', as it aligns with the principle of personal financial responsibility in accounting.
