Step 1: Begin by understanding the basic accounting equation, which is Assets = Liabilities + Owner's Equity. This equation represents the foundation of financial accounting.
Step 2: Expand the basic accounting equation to include the components of Owner's Equity. Owner's Equity is affected by Revenues, Expenses, and Drawings. Revenues increase Owner's Equity, while Expenses and Drawings decrease it.
Step 3: Incorporate these components into the equation. The expanded accounting equation becomes: Assets = Liabilities + Owner's Capital + Revenues - Expenses - Drawings.
Step 4: Compare the given formulas to the expanded accounting equation derived in Step 3. Identify the formula that matches the correct expanded accounting equation.
Step 5: Verify the logic of the correct formula by ensuring it aligns with the principles of accounting, where Revenues increase equity, and Expenses and Drawings decrease equity.
