Which statement below best describes the fundamental accounting equation?
A
Assets = Liabilities + Owner's Equity
B
Assets = Revenues - Expenses
C
Liabilities = Assets + Owner's Equity
D
Owner's Equity = Assets - Revenues
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the fundamental accounting equation: The equation is a foundational concept in financial accounting that represents the relationship between a company's assets, liabilities, and owner's equity.
Recall the correct formula: The fundamental accounting equation is expressed as Assets = Liabilities + Owner's Equity. This equation ensures that a company's financial position is balanced.
Analyze why the other options are incorrect: For example, 'Assets = Revenues - Expenses' is not correct because revenues and expenses are part of the income statement, not the balance sheet. Similarly, 'Liabilities = Assets + Owner's Equity' and 'Owner's Equity = Assets - Revenues' do not align with the fundamental accounting equation.
Relate the equation to the balance sheet: The balance sheet is structured based on the fundamental accounting equation, where assets are listed on one side and liabilities and owner's equity are listed on the other side to ensure balance.
Apply the equation in practice: Use the equation to analyze transactions, ensuring that any changes in assets, liabilities, or owner's equity maintain the balance of the equation.
