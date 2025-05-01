Which three components make up the fundamental accounting equation?
A
Assets, Revenues, and Expenses
B
Liabilities, Revenues, and Expenses
C
Assets, Liabilities, and Owner's Equity
D
Owner's Equity, Revenues, and Cash
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the fundamental accounting equation, which is the foundation of financial accounting. It represents the relationship between a company's resources (assets), obligations (liabilities), and ownership interest (owner's equity).
Step 2: Recall the formula for the fundamental accounting equation: . This equation ensures that the balance sheet remains balanced.
Step 3: Analyze the options provided in the problem. The correct components of the fundamental accounting equation are Assets, Liabilities, and Owner's Equity. Revenues, Expenses, and Cash are not part of this equation but are related to other financial statements like the income statement and cash flow statement.
Step 4: Recognize that Assets represent what the company owns, Liabilities represent what the company owes, and Owner's Equity represents the residual interest of the owners after liabilities are subtracted from assets.
Step 5: Apply this understanding to ensure clarity in distinguishing between the fundamental accounting equation and other financial concepts, such as revenues and expenses, which are part of the income statement rather than the balance sheet.
