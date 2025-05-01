At the base of the corporate social responsibility (CSR) pyramid is:
A
Ethical responsibility
B
Economic responsibility
C
Philanthropic responsibility
D
Legal responsibility
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of the CSR pyramid, which outlines the different levels of corporate social responsibility that businesses should adhere to.
Learn that the CSR pyramid consists of four levels: Economic responsibility, Legal responsibility, Ethical responsibility, and Philanthropic responsibility, arranged in a hierarchical structure.
Recognize that at the base of the CSR pyramid is Economic responsibility, which emphasizes the fundamental obligation of businesses to be profitable and financially sustainable.
Understand that Economic responsibility serves as the foundation for all other levels of the CSR pyramid, as businesses must first ensure financial viability before addressing legal, ethical, and philanthropic concerns.
Review the importance of each level in the CSR pyramid and how they build upon one another, starting with Economic responsibility at the base and progressing to higher levels of responsibility.
