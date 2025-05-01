Which of the following will be found in the liabilities section of a firm's classified balance sheet?
A
Retained Earnings
B
Prepaid Expenses
C
Accounts Payable
D
Inventory
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of a classified balance sheet: A classified balance sheet organizes assets, liabilities, and equity into subcategories to provide clarity. Liabilities represent obligations the company owes to external parties.
Review the options provided: Retained Earnings, Prepaid Expenses, Accounts Payable, and Inventory. Determine which of these items represent liabilities (obligations owed).
Clarify the nature of each term: Retained Earnings is part of equity, representing accumulated profits. Prepaid Expenses are assets, as they represent payments made in advance for future benefits. Inventory is also an asset, as it represents goods available for sale. Accounts Payable, however, is a liability, as it represents amounts owed to suppliers for goods or services received.
Identify the correct classification: Since Accounts Payable represents an obligation to pay suppliers, it is appropriately classified under the liabilities section of the balance sheet.
Conclude that Accounts Payable is the correct answer and explain why other options do not belong in the liabilities section of the balance sheet.
Watch next
Master Classified Balance Sheet Components with a bite sized video explanation from Brian