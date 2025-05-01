Which of the following items cannot be found on a firm's balance sheet under current liabilities?
A
Accrued Expenses
B
Accounts Payable
C
Notes Payable (due in 2 years)
D
Unearned Revenue
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of current liabilities. Current liabilities are obligations that a company expects to settle within one year or within its operating cycle, whichever is longer. Examples include accounts payable, accrued expenses, and unearned revenue.
Step 2: Review each item listed in the problem and determine whether it meets the definition of a current liability. For example, accrued expenses are short-term obligations, accounts payable are amounts owed to suppliers, and unearned revenue represents payments received for goods or services not yet delivered.
Step 3: Analyze the item 'Notes Payable (due in 2 years).' Since this obligation is due in more than one year, it does not meet the definition of a current liability. Instead, it would be classified as a long-term liability on the balance sheet.
Step 4: Confirm that the other items (Accrued Expenses, Accounts Payable, and Unearned Revenue) are indeed current liabilities because they are expected to be settled within one year or the operating cycle.
Step 5: Conclude that 'Notes Payable (due in 2 years)' cannot be found under current liabilities on the firm's balance sheet because it is classified as a long-term liability.
