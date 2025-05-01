Understand the concept of a freehold estate: A freehold estate refers to ownership of real property for an indefinite duration, as opposed to a leasehold estate, which is for a fixed term.
Learn about fee simple ownership: Fee simple ownership is the most complete form of ownership in real estate. It grants the owner full rights to the property, including the ability to sell, lease, or pass it on to heirs.
Differentiate between the options: Partnership interest refers to shared ownership in a business entity, not real estate. Joint venture is a business arrangement between parties for a specific project, and leasehold interest refers to temporary rights to use property under a lease agreement.
Recognize that fee simple ownership aligns with the definition of a freehold estate, as it represents indefinite and complete ownership of the property.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Fee simple ownership,' as it is the term that best describes ownership of a freehold estate.
