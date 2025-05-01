Which term best describes the situation when a business recognizes revenue as it is earned and expenses as they are incurred, regardless of when cash is received or paid?
A
Modified cash basis accounting
B
Accrual basis accounting
C
Single-entry accounting
D
Cash basis accounting
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of revenue recognition and expense matching: In accrual basis accounting, revenue is recognized when it is earned (not necessarily when cash is received), and expenses are recognized when they are incurred (not necessarily when cash is paid). This principle ensures that financial statements reflect the true economic activity of the business.
Compare accrual basis accounting with cash basis accounting: Cash basis accounting recognizes revenue only when cash is received and expenses only when cash is paid. This method does not account for transactions where cash has not yet been exchanged, which can lead to misleading financial results.
Consider modified cash basis accounting: This is a hybrid approach that combines elements of both accrual and cash basis accounting. It may recognize certain transactions on an accrual basis while others on a cash basis, but it is not as comprehensive as accrual basis accounting.
Understand single-entry accounting: Single-entry accounting is a simpler bookkeeping method that records only one side of each transaction. It does not provide the detailed financial information required for accrual basis accounting.
Conclude that accrual basis accounting is the correct term: Based on the explanation, accrual basis accounting best describes the situation where revenue is recognized as earned and expenses as incurred, regardless of cash flow timing.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Accounting Equation with a bite sized video explanation from Brian