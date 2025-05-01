If debits equal credits in a company's accounting records, which of the following statements is true according to the fundamental accounting equation?
A
Equity is always zero
B
Assets equal the sum of liabilities and equity ($\text{Assets} = \text{Liabilities} + \text{Equity}$)
C
Assets are greater than liabilities and equity combined
D
Liabilities exceed assets
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the fundamental accounting equation: Assets = Liabilities + Equity. This equation is the foundation of double-entry accounting and ensures that the accounting records are balanced.
Recognize that in double-entry accounting, every transaction affects at least two accounts, and the total debits must equal the total credits. This ensures the accounting equation remains balanced.
Analyze the scenario where debits equal credits. If debits equal credits, it implies that the accounting records are balanced, and the fundamental accounting equation holds true.
Apply the fundamental accounting equation to the options provided. If debits equal credits, it means that Assets = Liabilities + Equity, and this is the correct interpretation of the accounting equation.
Eliminate incorrect options based on the equation: Equity is not always zero, Assets cannot be greater than Liabilities + Equity, and Liabilities cannot exceed Assets. The correct statement is that Assets equal the sum of Liabilities and Equity.
