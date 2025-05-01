Which of the following best explains why all shareholders generally agree on the same goal for the financial manager, according to the fundamental accounting equation?
A
Because shareholders are only interested in maximizing company revenues, regardless of equity.
B
Because the fundamental accounting equation requires that assets always exceed liabilities and equity.
C
Because the financial manager is required by law to prioritize the interests of creditors over shareholders.
D
Because maximizing shareholder wealth increases the value of owners' equity, as shown in the accounting equation: \( \text{Assets} = \text{Liabilities} + \text{Equity} \).
1
Understand the fundamental accounting equation: \( \text{Assets} = \text{Liabilities} + \text{Equity} \). This equation shows the relationship between a company's resources (assets), obligations (liabilities), and ownership interest (equity).
Recognize that shareholders are primarily interested in maximizing the value of their ownership interest, which is represented by equity in the accounting equation.
Note that increasing shareholder wealth directly increases the equity portion of the equation, as equity reflects the residual interest of shareholders after liabilities are subtracted from assets.
Understand that the financial manager's goal aligns with shareholders' interests because maximizing shareholder wealth ensures the company is effectively utilizing its assets to generate returns, thereby increasing equity.
Conclude that all shareholders generally agree on this goal because it directly benefits their ownership interest, as demonstrated by the accounting equation \( \text{Assets} = \text{Liabilities} + \text{Equity} \).
