Which of the following best represents the fundamental accounting equation?
A
Assets = Liabilities + Equity
B
Liabilities = Assets + Equity
C
Equity = Assets + Liabilities
D
Assets = Revenues - Expenses
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the fundamental accounting equation, which is the foundation of financial accounting. It represents the relationship between a company's resources (assets), obligations (liabilities), and ownership interest (equity).
Recall that the fundamental accounting equation is expressed as: , where stands for Assets, stands for Liabilities, and stands for Equity.
Analyze the options provided in the problem. The correct equation should align with the fundamental accounting equation: . This equation ensures that the company's resources are balanced with its obligations and ownership interest.
Eliminate incorrect options by checking their alignment with the fundamental accounting equation. For example, 'Liabilities = Assets + Equity' and 'Equity = Assets + Liabilities' do not represent the correct relationship. Similarly, 'Assets = Revenues - Expenses' is related to the income statement, not the balance sheet equation.
Confirm that the correct answer is 'Assets = Liabilities + Equity,' as it accurately represents the fundamental accounting equation used in financial accounting.
