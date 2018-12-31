ABC Company is preparing the liabilities section of its December 31, 2018 balance sheet. Selected information includes $20,000 in accounts payable, $100,000 in bonds payable, $80,000 of short-term debt, $10,000 in wages payable, $10,000 in prepaid rent expense, and $20,000 of unearned revenue. Furthermore, on January 1, 2018, ABC Company signed a $60,000, 10% note payable with interest payable annually on December 31. The principal of the note payable is repaid in $10,000 annual installments on January 1 of each year. The total of ABC's current liabilities is: