Current Portion of Long Term Debt (Year 2)

Alright so now let's consider the adjusting entries on december 31st year two. So now another year has passed. But before we get there I want to quickly just so you see it. Let's talk about what happened on january 1st year two. So I'm just gonna write this and I'm gonna I'm gonna erase it again for a lack of space. But this this should be pretty obvious. We've dealt with these types of things before. So on january 1st year two we would have made some journal entries right? Because this is when we paid off that current portion of the long term debt and we also paid off this interest payable. So we would have made a journal entry to get rid of the current portion. Right because we're gonna pay off on january 1st we're gonna get rid of the current portion of the long term debt with a debit of 10,000. And we're going to credit cash right for 10,000. And this is happening on january 1st year two we're going to pay off that current portion. Remember we're paying off the principal in $10,000 installments every year on january 1st. And we would have also paid off the interest payable that we have here from our interest entry. We had taken 10,000 in interest payable. Well that was also due on january 1st year two and we would have got rid of that liability with a debit of 10,000 and we would have credited cash again because these are all payments that we made at that point. So we would have credited cash to get rid of those that that liability and we would have got rid of the current portion of long term debt. Okay so that should make sense. This is basically what we've done before with adjusting entries. So let's go ahead and see what happens on december 31st year two. Okay so on December 31st year too. Well now we're making adjusting entries again we're gonna need to be reclassifying some of our long term debt to short term and we're gonna have to accrue for interest again. The interest is going to be a little different this year because we don't have as much principal left. So that's gonna be that's why I wanted to focus on this because you're going to see that the interest is a little less because we have less principal outstanding. So our reclassification entry let's start there where we're reclassifying some of our long term debt into short term debt. Right so again remember at first we took out $100,000 but we've paid back 10,000 so we only owe 90,000 left. Right now we still have a long term liability for 90,000 but now we're gonna have to get rid of another 10,000 of that into our current liabilities for the upcoming payment on january 1st year three. Right because now we're in the second year. So on december 31st year two we would again do the same exact entry. Oops we're gonna debit our notes payable. Right we're gonna reduce the long term liability of notes payable By 10,000 with a debit. And we're going to credit current portion we're gonna create this liability again current portion of long term debt with the credit for 10,000. So it's the same entry that we made in january. Excuse me in december 31st year one. Well we're making the same $10,000 payment in january 1st year three. So we need to reclassify another 10,000 from the long term to the current portion at the end of year two. Okay so that's the same entry. But now let's think about the interest. So the interest is gonna be kind of interesting right here interesting interest. So let's think about how much is left that we oh let me get out of the way here. So in this case the interest payment. Well we don't owe 100,000 anymore. Right we paid back on january 1st we paid back 10,000 of that principle. So our principle in this case It's 90,000 rather than 100,000. Right because we've paid back already 10,000 of the principle So we don't pay interest on the full 100,000 anymore. We only pay interest on the amount that we owe to them. So it's gonna be 90,000 times 10%. And there's only gonna be 9000 in interest this year. Okay so let's go ahead and see what our entry looks like, our interest expense. Well it's gonna be 9000 this year And our interest payable that we're going to pay off on January one of the following year. Well that's gonna be 9000 as well and you can imagine each year as we pay off more and more of the principle that interest expense is gonna keep going down and down each year until we don't know any more money and we've paid back all the principal. Cool. So the same thing, we're just reclassifying some of our liabilities here right in a reclassification entry just like before we're taking some of the note payable And we're decreasing that by 10,000. And we're reclassifying it to the current portion. So all we're doing is making some of the long term liability into a current liability since we have to pay it back sooner. Okay so the current portion of long term debt isn't that crazy? Usually when you see these in multiple choice questions, all you got to focus on is how much are we paying back within the next year and that's gonna be the current portion? How much is not due within the next year? That's the long term portion? Alright so let's go ahead and pause here and you guys try the practice problem

