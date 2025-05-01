Which of the following best describes the format of a single-step income statement?
A
It lists each revenue and expense item in order of liquidity.
B
Income tax expense is presented before operating income.
C
All revenues are grouped together, all expenses are grouped together, and net income is calculated as total revenues minus total expenses.
D
Operating revenues and operating expenses are separated from non-operating items, and gross profit is shown.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a single-step income statement. A single-step income statement is a simplified format where all revenues are grouped together, all expenses are grouped together, and net income is calculated as total revenues minus total expenses.
Step 2: Compare the single-step income statement format to other formats, such as the multi-step income statement. Unlike the multi-step format, the single-step income statement does not separate operating revenues and expenses from non-operating items, nor does it show gross profit.
Step 3: Analyze the options provided in the problem. The correct description of a single-step income statement is the one that states all revenues are grouped together, all expenses are grouped together, and net income is calculated as total revenues minus total expenses.
Step 4: Eliminate incorrect options. For example, the single-step income statement does not list items in order of liquidity, nor does it present income tax expense before operating income.
Step 5: Confirm the correct answer by matching the description of the single-step income statement format to the provided options. The correct answer is the one that aligns with the definition of a single-step income statement.
Watch next
Master Single-step Income Statement with a bite sized video explanation from Brian