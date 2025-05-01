Trinity has been named executor of her uncle's will. What does this mean?
A
She is entitled to inherit all of her uncle's assets.
B
She is responsible for managing and distributing her uncle's estate according to the terms of the will.
C
She is required to prepare her uncle's business financial statements.
D
She must pay all of her uncle's debts from her own personal funds.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of an executor: An executor is a person named in a will to manage the estate of the deceased. Their primary responsibility is to ensure that the deceased's wishes, as outlined in the will, are carried out properly.
Clarify the executor's duties: The executor is responsible for tasks such as collecting and safeguarding the deceased's assets, paying debts and taxes from the estate, and distributing the remaining assets to the beneficiaries as specified in the will.
Debunk common misconceptions: The executor is not entitled to inherit all of the deceased's assets unless explicitly stated in the will. Additionally, the executor does not pay the deceased's debts from their personal funds; debts are paid from the estate itself.
Focus on financial responsibilities: If the deceased owned a business, the executor may need to oversee its financial matters temporarily, but this does not necessarily include preparing financial statements unless specified in the will or required by law.
Summarize the correct answer: Trinity, as the executor, is responsible for managing and distributing her uncle's estate according to the terms of the will. This includes handling assets, debts, and ensuring the beneficiaries receive their inheritance as outlined.
