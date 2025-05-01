Which of the following is an example of a variable expense?
A
Annual insurance premiums
B
Depreciation expense
C
Direct materials used in production
D
Monthly office rent
Understand the concept of variable expenses: Variable expenses are costs that change in proportion to the level of activity or production. These expenses increase or decrease depending on the volume of goods or services produced.
Analyze the options provided: Review each option to determine whether it is a fixed expense (does not change with production levels) or a variable expense (changes with production levels).
Option 1: Annual insurance premiums - These are fixed expenses because they are paid at a set amount regardless of production levels.
Option 2: Depreciation expense - This is a fixed expense because it is based on the allocation of the cost of an asset over its useful life, not on production levels.
Option 3: Direct materials used in production - This is a variable expense because the cost of materials changes directly with the level of production. For example, producing more units requires more raw materials, increasing the expense.
