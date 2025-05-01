If it is "reasonably certain" that the lessee will exercise a purchase option in a lease agreement, how should this affect the accounting treatment of the lease by the lessee?
A
The lease should be classified as an operating lease regardless of the purchase option.
B
The purchase option should be ignored until it is actually exercised.
C
The lease term should include the period up to the purchase option, and the purchase price should be included in the lease liability.
D
Only the lease payments up to the purchase option date should be recognized as a liability.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'reasonably certain' in lease accounting. This term indicates that the lessee is highly likely to exercise the purchase option based on economic incentives or contractual obligations.
Review the accounting standards (e.g., ASC 842 or IFRS 16) which state that if it is 'reasonably certain' the lessee will exercise the purchase option, the lease term should include the period up to the purchase option date.
Recognize that the purchase price of the asset should be included in the lease liability calculation, as it represents a future obligation that the lessee is expected to fulfill.
Calculate the lease liability by summing the present value of lease payments over the lease term (including the period up to the purchase option date) and the present value of the purchase price. Use the lessee's incremental borrowing rate or the rate implicit in the lease for discounting.
Ensure that the right-of-use asset is adjusted to reflect the inclusion of the purchase price in the lease liability, as this impacts the lessee's balance sheet presentation.
