Under the modified accrual basis of accounting, revenues should be recognized when:
A
They are earned, even if they are not measurable or available.
B
The related goods or services are delivered, regardless of cash receipt.
C
They are both measurable and available to finance current period expenditures.
D
Cash is received, regardless of when it is earned.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the modified accrual basis of accounting: This method is commonly used by governmental entities and focuses on recognizing revenues when they are both measurable and available to finance current period expenditures.
Define 'measurable': Revenues are considered measurable when the amount can be determined or reasonably estimated. This ensures that the financial statements reflect accurate and reliable information.
Define 'available': Revenues are considered available when they are collectible within the current period or soon enough thereafter to be used to pay liabilities of the current period. Typically, this is defined as within 60 days after the end of the fiscal period.
Compare the options provided in the problem: Evaluate each statement against the principles of the modified accrual basis. For example, revenues are not recognized simply when earned or when cash is received; they must meet the criteria of being both measurable and available.
Conclude that the correct answer aligns with the modified accrual basis principle: Revenues should be recognized when they are both measurable and available to finance current period expenditures.
