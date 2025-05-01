Which one of the following statements is true about entrepreneurs in relation to types of accounting?
A
Entrepreneurs are only interested in tax accounting and not in other types of accounting.
B
Entrepreneurs do not require any form of accounting for their business operations.
C
Entrepreneurs primarily use managerial accounting to make internal business decisions.
D
Entrepreneurs rely exclusively on financial accounting for all internal planning.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of entrepreneurs in business operations and their need for accounting information to make decisions.
Review the different types of accounting: financial accounting, managerial accounting, and tax accounting, and their purposes.
Recognize that managerial accounting focuses on providing internal reports and data to help entrepreneurs make informed business decisions, such as budgeting, forecasting, and performance evaluation.
Contrast managerial accounting with financial accounting, which is primarily used for external reporting to stakeholders like investors and creditors, and tax accounting, which deals with compliance with tax laws.
Conclude that entrepreneurs primarily use managerial accounting to make internal business decisions, as it provides the tools and information necessary for planning and managing their operations effectively.
