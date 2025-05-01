Which of the following lists the correct order of priority for payment of claims during a corporate liquidation?
A
Secured creditors, unsecured creditors, preferred shareholders, common shareholders
B
Unsecured creditors, secured creditors, preferred shareholders, common shareholders
C
Common shareholders, preferred shareholders, unsecured creditors, secured creditors
D
Preferred shareholders, secured creditors, unsecured creditors, common shareholders
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of corporate liquidation: Corporate liquidation is the process of winding up a company's affairs, selling its assets, and distributing the proceeds to claimants in a specific order of priority.
Learn the hierarchy of claims during liquidation: The priority order is determined by legal and financial principles, ensuring that creditors are paid before shareholders.
Identify the first priority: Secured creditors are paid first because their claims are backed by collateral, giving them a higher level of security in repayment.
Determine the second priority: Unsecured creditors are paid next, as they do not have collateral backing their claims but are still considered before shareholders.
Understand the shareholder hierarchy: Preferred shareholders are paid before common shareholders because they have preferential rights to dividends and liquidation proceeds.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian