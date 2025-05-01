Which of the following actions is completed by the secondary mortgage market?
A
Appraising real estate properties for loan approval
B
Collecting monthly mortgage payments from borrowers
C
Originating new mortgage loans directly to homebuyers
D
Purchasing existing mortgages from primary lenders and selling them to investors
1
Understand the concept of the secondary mortgage market: It is a marketplace where existing mortgages are bought and sold by financial institutions, investors, and government agencies. This allows primary lenders to free up capital to issue new loans.
Clarify the role of primary lenders: Primary lenders are responsible for originating new mortgage loans directly to homebuyers. They assess borrowers' creditworthiness and approve loans based on their financial profiles.
Differentiate the secondary mortgage market from primary lenders: The secondary mortgage market does not originate loans or appraise properties. Instead, it focuses on purchasing existing mortgages from primary lenders and selling them to investors.
Explain why collecting monthly mortgage payments is not a function of the secondary mortgage market: Loan servicing, including collecting payments, is typically handled by loan servicers or primary lenders, not the secondary market.
Conclude that the correct action completed by the secondary mortgage market is purchasing existing mortgages from primary lenders and selling them to investors, as this facilitates liquidity and stability in the mortgage industry.
